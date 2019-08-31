Brandon Beane: Devin Singletary made LeSean McCoy expendable

Getty Images

When it came down to it, the Bills’ decision to move on from LeSean McCoy was more about third-round pick Devin Singletary than it was about McCoy, General Manager Brandon Beane said Saturday.

The Bills will have a running back by committee with veteran Frank Gore and Singletary leading the way, and McCoy would have been a progress stopper for Singletary.

“This allows Devin more opportunities to show what he can do for the team,” Beane said, via Chris Brown of the team website. “We believe in LeSean and still believe he can play, but you can’t look at every decision in a vaccum. After the draft Devin was a guy we were excited about, but some guys transition faster and some guys transition slower. That’s one of the decisions. Who is ready in that running back group to contribute right away? And we just felt right now that Devin would be able to help us along with the other guys that we’re keeping.

“So that all went into this decision. It was very difficult, but I believed in LeSean the whole time and again it was down to the last minute that we decided to go in this direction.”

Beane said the Bills didn’t begin shopping McCoy until they decided to release him. They obviously had no luck in trying to move him.

The Bills never asked McCoy to take a pay cut, PFT reported earlier Saturday. McCoy was due to earn $6.175 million in 2019.