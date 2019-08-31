Broncos cut Brett Rypien but hope to sign him back to practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos will need to sign a quarterback with Joe Flacco the only healthy quarterback on their roster.

Denver cut Kevin Hogan earlier Saturday and now has released Brett Rypien, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Rookie Drew Lock has an injured thumb and won’t be available for the season opener.

The Broncos hope to add Rypien back to the practice squad, per Jhabvala.

He went 27-of-44 for 207 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, playing three of the team’s five preseason games.

Rypien is the nephew of Mark Rypien, the Super Bowl XXVI MVP for Washington.

Brett Rypien finished his Boise State career as the Mountain West’s all-time leader in passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036) and 300-yard passing games (21).