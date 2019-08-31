Broncos get to 53-man limit

Getty Images

The Broncos are down to two quarterbacks at the moment, and one of them can’t play because of a thumb injury, so it would be wrong to call these their final cuts.

But they did get to the 53-man limit with a series of moves.

The Broncos announced the acquisition of cornerback Duke Dawson in their previously reported trade with the Patriots, along with parting ways with 36 players.

The Broncos waived fullback George Aston, tackle Quinn Bailey, wide receiver Trinity Benson, linebacker Keishawn Bierria, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty, offensive lineman Jake Brendel, wide receiver Fred Brown, linebacker Jamal Carter, cornerback Rashard Causey, safety Su’a Cravens, wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., outside linebacker Ahmad Gooden, quarterback Kevin Hogan, cornerback Alijah Holder, running back Devontae Jackson, cornerback Trey Johnson, offensive lineman Sam Jones, offensive lineman Tyler Jones, wide receiver Brendan Langley, tackle John Leglue, wide receiver Kelvin McKnight, running back Khalfani Muhammad, quarterback Brett Rypien, defensive lineman Deyon Sizer, cornerback Linden Stephens, tight end Moral Stephens, running back David Williams, and defensive end DeShawn Williams. They also waived/injured center Ryan Crozier, linebacker Joe Dineen, outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas, and safety Dymonte Thomas, and released veteran guard Don Barclay, tight end Orson Charles, offensive lineman Chaz Green, and safety Shamarko Thomas.

Since Drew Lock is the only other non-Joe Flacco quarterback on the roster, they’ll have to add another one there in the coming hours or days.