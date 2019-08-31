Broncos releasing quarterback Kevin Hogan

Getty Images

Either the Broncos are bringing in another quarterback soon, or Drew Lock is healthier than we thought he was.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are releasing quarterback Kevin Hogan.

At the moment, that leaves Lock and undrafted rookie Brett Rypien on the depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco.

And the last we heard on Lock, there was a chance he’d start the year on injured reserve because of the thumb injury suffered in the preseason, so it seems likely that when the dust settles, someone else is headed that way.