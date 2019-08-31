Browns trade for receiver Taywan Taylor

Getty Images

It’s not as big of a deal as the trade the Browns made for a receiver in March, but the Browns have traded for another wideout.

The Titans have announced that receiver Taywan Taylor has been traded to Cleveland.

A third-round pick in 2017, Taylor has 19 appearances and nine starts in two seasons. He has caught 53 passes for 697 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns need a solid third and fourth receiver given the commencement of the Antonio Callaway suspension. Rashard Higgins currently is listed on the depth chart as No. 3 behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, with the fourth spot vacant.