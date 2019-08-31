Bucs acquire Jerald Hawkins from Steelers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Steelers hooked up for a trade on Saturday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Steelers will send tackle Jerald Hawkins to Tampa. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the teams will swap 2021 late-round picks as part of the deal.

Hawkins was a 2016 fourth-round pick in Pittsburgh, but injuries have limited him to five games over his first three seasons. He hurt his shoulder as a rookie and tore his quad last season.

He’s likely ticketed for a swing tackle role behind Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson in Tampa. Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner are candidates for that role with the Steelers.