Bucs acquire Jerald Hawkins from Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on August 31, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Steelers hooked up for a trade on Saturday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Steelers will send tackle Jerald Hawkins to Tampa. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the teams will swap 2021 late-round picks as part of the deal.

Hawkins was a 2016 fourth-round pick in Pittsburgh, but injuries have limited him to five games over his first three seasons. He hurt his shoulder as a rookie and tore his quad last season.

He’s likely ticketed for a swing tackle role behind Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson in Tampa. Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner are candidates for that role with the Steelers.

2 responses to “Bucs acquire Jerald Hawkins from Steelers

  1. Another foolish Steelers move. Just when it appears this guy would be healthy and the Steelers could get some depth for their limp noodle O-line, the Steelers see a shiny object and dump him on the spot. Good luck with that extra 7th round pick two years from now. Steelers will likely be out of Rustburg by then.

  2. Pittsburgh has incredible depth in their offense line. While G DeCastro and C Pouncey were #1 picks, starters LT Villanueva, G Foster and RT Feiler, plus back up G Finney were all undrafted. Pittsburgh develops o line talent as well as anyone in the NFL. Offensive line coaches Mike Munchak and Sean Serratt and 3 pro bowl linemen have meant more to Pittsburgh’s offensive than either Brown or Bell ever did. They will cut players who can start elsewhere in the NFL, bet on it.

    Go Steelers!

