Captain Munnerlyn, Tyree Jackson among Bills’ cuts

A few recognizable names are among the players getting cut by the Bills today.

Buffalo is letting go of cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, quarterback Tyree Jackson and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, according to NFL Media.

Munnerlyn signed with the Bills this offseason and was considered a favorite of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who had previously coached him in Carolina. But the Bills may have decided to go younger than the 31-year-old Munnerlyn.

Jackson is a good athlete whose potential garnered some attention after a strong Senior Bowl showing, but he’s not a polished enough passer to be ready to play as a rookie, and the Bills have apparently decided to go with only two quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Matt Barkley.

McCloud played for the Bills as a sixth-round pick out of Clemson and looked good in the preseason, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him catch on somewhere.