Cardale Jones will be released by the Chargers, again

Getty Images

Once upon a time, then-The-Ohio-State quarterback Cardale Jones was regarded as a potential franchise quarterback. Now, he’s about to hit the waiver wire.

Jones will be released by the Chargers, according to ESPN.

A fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, Buffalo traded him to the Chargers in 2017. He was waived last year by L.A. and spent the season on the practice squad.

Early in 2019, Jones signed a futures contract with the Chargers, taking another whack at making the 53-man roster.

Although the Chargers are once again parting ways with Jones, he may be staying in L.A. The local XFL franchise has interest in him, and he could be one of the first quarterbacks contacted by Vince McMahon’s resurrected spring league.