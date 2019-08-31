Chad Kelly hits suspended list as Colts get to 53 players

Getty Images

The Colts are officially down to one quarterback on the active roster.

Andrew Luck retired, Phillip Walker was waived on Saturday and Chad Kelly‘s suspension kicked in with the Colts making moves to get to 53 players on Saturday. Kelly is suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season, which means Indianapolis will be making a move for another quarterback soon.

That means one of the 53 guys who didn’t get a pink slip on Saturday will have their bubble burst soon. He’ll have plenty of company as the Colts waived safety Micah Abernathy, tackle Jackson Barton, cornerback Jalen Collins, wide receiver Ashton Dulin, guard Jake Eldrenkamp, tackle Antonio Garcia, defensive end Gerri Green, defensive end Obum Gwacham, kicker Cole Hedlund, wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, cornerback Isaiah Langley, wide receiver Roger Lewis, linebacker Skai Moore, center Daniel Munyer, defensive end Carroll Phillips, defensive tackle Johnny Robinson, defensive tackle Sterling Shippy, guard Nate Theaker, safety Jacob Thieneman, wide receiver Jordan Vesey, running back Aca'Cedric Ware and running back Marquis Young.

They also waived/injured wide receiver Penny Hart, safety Isaiah Johnson, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, safety Kai Nacua, cornerback Shakial Taylor and linebacker Ahmad Thomas. They released tight end Gabe Holmes, defensive tackle Caraun Reid, tight end Ross Travis, tackle J'Marcus Webb and running back Charcandrick West.