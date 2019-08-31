Chargers give Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade

The Chargers aren’t going to give Melvin Gordon the money he wants, so they’re giving him permission to try to get it from someone else.

Gordon and his agents have been given permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If Gordon can find a team that will pay him what he’s asking for, the next step would be the Chargers and that team agreeing on trade compensation.

If that happens, the Chargers and Gordon may happily go their separate ways. And if no team is willing to give Gordon what he wants, perhaps that will convince Gordon that the Chargers aren’t being unreasonable, and that he should show up and get to work.

  7. Sounds like he’ll find out soon just how little he’s really worth. Apparently a nice young man, but he’s not Zeke or Gurley. Lots of luck, guy. You’re going to need it to get anywhere near the money you and your agent think you’re worth. Ain’t gonna happen. Better eat some humble pie and take what the Chargers are offering you to play football….

  8. Yes! Remember, the Chargers can let him walk in FA and recoup a 3rd Round pick as a Compensational Pick from the league.

    It better be a second pick, or better.

  9. kent schmeusser says:
    August 31, 2019 at 4:20 pm
    Hey Melvin, Howie Roseman is on line 1

    ————————

    Why? Just why? RB is not a need for the Eagles and they wouldn’t going to give him the money he wants either. If i had to guess anywhere it would be Tampa Bay.

  10. It’s rare to make a deal within your division. I’m not sure The Chargers want to see him in a Kansas City uniform.

  11. Wouldn’t it be funny, and really unlikely, if he ended up in New England? Yes, it would….:)

  17. These guys and their agents have to see the writing on the wall. The market has changed and 10M/year is solid money for a RB. He’s on a good team, knows the system and coaches. ‘Bite’ the bullet and sign for 10M. Your 50-year-old self will thank you.

  18. Give up draft capital and pay him double digit millions? I don’t think so. Gordon has seriously overplayed his hand

  19. Good luck Melvin. I believe he will find there are ZERO teams interested in paying him the $13M per year he is demanding. Whoever gave him the advice that he should hold out for that money did him a serious disservice. Now he won’t even be the starter for the Chargers and whenever he does come back he can look forward to not getting many carries. In essence he’s in a contract year and he would have been better off playing the full year and keeping his mouth shut then putting up monster numbers this year so multiple teams would be interested next year. In essence he just sabotaged his own chances at getting the money he wanted in free agency. My guess is he’ll have to settle for far less than that next off-season.

  22. 1phillyphan says:
    August 31, 2019 at 4:18 pm
    Houston seems like a logical spot. With Clowney gone they have tons of money and a huge need at RB. I wouldn’t rule out the Chiefs though.
    ———
    I would definitely rule out the chiefs, besides the fact that their happy with their younger runners there’s little chance the chargers would trade Gordon in their division when their both trying to compete

