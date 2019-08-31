Chargers give Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade

Getty Images

The Chargers aren’t going to give Melvin Gordon the money he wants, so they’re giving him permission to try to get it from someone else.

Gordon and his agents have been given permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If Gordon can find a team that will pay him what he’s asking for, the next step would be the Chargers and that team agreeing on trade compensation.

If that happens, the Chargers and Gordon may happily go their separate ways. And if no team is willing to give Gordon what he wants, perhaps that will convince Gordon that the Chargers aren’t being unreasonable, and that he should show up and get to work.