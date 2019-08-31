Chargers leave Russell Okung on NFI, as they make moves

Getty Images

The Chargers don’t know yet whether or if left tackle Russell Okung will be back, so for now he’s not on the 53-man roster.

The Chargers left Okung on the non-football injury list, which means he’s out at least the first six weeks of the season, as he recovers from a pulmonary embolism.

They’ve replaced him in the lineup with Trent Scott, a former undrafted rookie who started one game for them last year.

The Chargers also announced the release of the following players: Defensive end Patrick Afriyie, guard Larry Allen, guard Chris Brown, tackle Blake Camper, defensive end Thomas Costigan, running back Jeremy Cox, guard Spencer Drango, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, running back Derrick Gore, cornerback Kemon Hall, defensive tackle Reggie Howard, tight end Ben Johnson, quarterback Cardale Jones, defensive end Anthony Lanier, cornerback Bradford Lemmons, wide receiver Justice Liggins, defensive tackle Dee Liner, tight end Vince Mayle, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, tackle Jamar McGloster, wide receiver Jason Moore, running back Detrez Newsome, punter Tyler Newsome, wide receiver Andre Patton, safety Adarius Pickett, cornerback Rodney Randle, cornerback Jeff Richards, wide receiver Artavis Scott, wide receiver Jordan Smallwood, tight end Matt Sokol, cornerback Arrion Springs, center Tanner Volson, safety Jaylen Watkins, tackle Brant Weiss, linebacker Kyle Wilson, and linebacker Elijah Zeise.