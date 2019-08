Getty Images

Artavis Scott made 12 catches for 188 yards in the preseason for the Chargers. It apparently wasn’t enough.

The Chargers waived Scott on Saturday, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.

Scott left Clemson with the most catches in school history, catching 245 passes in his three seasons. But Scott has never played in an NFL game.

After going undrafted in 2017, he made the Chargers’ practice squad as a rookie. He spent last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.