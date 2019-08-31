Chiefs place Breeland Speaks on IR on way to 53-man limit

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne and defensive end Breeland Speaks both went for surgery after injuries this month, but only one of them will be able to return to the team this season.

Speaks was placed on injured reserve Saturday after having knee surgery. Henne fractured his ankle, but remains on the 53-man roster at the moment. If he’s placed on injured reserve, he’ll miss at least eight weeks before becoming eligible for return.

The Chiefs also placed wide receiver Gehrig Dieter on injured reserve and linebacker Darius Harris on the reserve/non-football injury list. Harris will miss at least six weeks.

In moves announced ahead of the final cuts, the Chiefs also traded cornerback Mark Fields to Minnesota and running back Carlos Hyde to Houston. They received tackle Martinas Rankin in exchange for Hyde.

The Chiefs also waived or released guard Jeff Allen, tackle Dino Boyd, wide receiver Jamal Custis, wide receiver Rashard Davis, linebacker Raymond Davison, defensive end Hunter Dimick, wide receiver Jody Fortson, punter Jack Fox, tight end Manasseh Garner, guard Zack Golditch, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, linebacker D'Juan Hines, safety Harold Jones-Quartey, tight end Nick Keizer, quarterback Chase Litton, running back Marcus Marshall, defensive end Rob McCray, guard Kahlil McKenzie, cornerback Herb Miller, cornerback Dakari Monroe, tackle Pace Murphy, center Jimmy Murray, tackle Chidi Okeke, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, safety Andrew Soroh, wide receiver Cody Thompson, wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, cornerback D'Montre Wade, wide receiver Felton Davis, cornerback Michael Hunter and defensive tackle Cavon Walker.