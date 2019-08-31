Colts cut QB Phillip Walker

Getty Images

There will be a lot of roster moves around the league in the next couple of days and at least one of them will involve the Colts adding a quarterback.

That was likely once Andrew Luck announced his retirement and it’s now become imperative for Indianapolis. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is waiving quarterback Phillip Walker as they make their way to 53 players.

Walker and Chad Kelly were the two backups to Jacoby Brissett once Luck retired and Kelly is suspended for the first two games of the regular season. Unless head coach Frank Reich likes to live very dangerously, the Colts will be claiming, signing or trading for someone before they take the field against the Chargers next Sunday.

Walker signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s spent most of the last two seasons on their practice squad.