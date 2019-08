Cowboys cut George Iloka, make other moves to reduce roster

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced their moves to get down to 53 players Saturday.

They waived offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, offensive tackle Jake Campos, quarterback Taryn Christion, running back Jordan Chunn, linebacker Chris Covington, receiver Reggie Davis, cornerback Treston DeCoud, receiver Jalen Guyton, linebacker Nate Hall, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, running back Darius Jackson, cornerback Mike Jackson, tight end Marcus Lucas, offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil, cornerback Donovan Olumba, linebacker Justin Phillips, linebacker Kyle Queiro, punter Kasey Redfern, long snapper Drew Scott, defensive tackle Shakir Soto, defensive end Ricky Walker, running back Mike Weber, quarterback Mike White, receiver Cedrick Wilson, defensive end Daniel Wise and fullback Ryan Yurachek.

They released safety George Iloka.

Tight end Codey McElroy, cornerback Tyvis Powell and safety Jameill Showers were waived with injury designations.

The Cowboys placed receiver Noah Brown on the physically unable to perform list.

They placed defensive end Jalen Jelks, receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross, cornerback Chris Westry and offensive guard Cody Wichmann on injured reserve. It will end their seasons.

Dallas moved defensive end Robert Quinn to the reserve/suspended list.