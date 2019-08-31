Danny Etling among cuts in Atlanta

Getty Images

Danny Etling couldn’t make the Patriots as a wide receiver and he couldn’t make the Falcons as a quarterback.

Etling was drafted by the Patriots in 2018 as a quarterback, but made the position switch in a bid to make the team this year. It didn’t work and he signed with the Falcons earlier this month to try to find work behind Matt Ryan. It didn’t work and he was one of the players cut by Atlanta on Saturday.

With kicker Matt Bryant returning to the fold, the Falcons also waived Giorgio Tavecchio and released Blair Walsh.

The Falcons also waived safety Parker Baldwin, linebacker Yurik Bethune, wide receiver Christian Blake, running back Tony Brooks-James, linebacker Richie Brown, cornerback Taveze Calhoun, safety Chris Cooper, linebacker Tre Crawford, tight end Thomas Duarte, wide receiver Devin Gray, wide receiver Marcus Green, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, defensive end Austin Larkin, linebacker Chase Middleton, defensive end Durrant Miles, center Chandler Miller, cornerback Jalen Myrick, cornerback Ryan Neal, defensive end Chris Odom, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, tackle Jaelin Robinson, cornerback Jayson Stanley, defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, wide receiver C.J. Worton and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

They released linebacker Bruce Carter, defensive tackle Stefan Charles, offensive lineman Adam Gettis, tight end Logan Paulsen and offensive lineman John Wetzel.