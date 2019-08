Getty Images

The Patriots have placed center David Andrews on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports. That ends Andrews season.

Andrews is dealing with blood clots in his lungs.

Ted Karras takes over the starting center job. He has held a reserve role since 2016 and stepped in for Andrews for two games during the 2017 season.

Still, the Patriots will miss Andrews.

He has started 57 regular-season games in his career, including every game last season. He has served as a team captain since 2017.