Getty Images

The Dolphins decided between two quarterbacks to be their starter, and apparently, that’s all they need.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have released quarterback Jake Rudock, who was their third in camp.

Rudock, a Michigan product, spent his first three years with the Lions.

That leaves starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and probably inevitably starter Josh Rosen on their 53-man roster, which means they’ll likely try to find a practice-squader later.