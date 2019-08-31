Dolphins fire sale sends Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills to Texans

Getty Images

The Dolphins may have a revolt on their hands.

According to NFL Network, the Dolphins are trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans, for a package of picks which includes a first-rounder.

It solves an immediate need for the Texans, as upgrading the protection for quarterback Deshaun Watson, and doing it with a young player under contractual control for two years.

Stills could be considered a salary dump for the Dolphins (among other things), but he’s a productive veteran the Texans can use.

The moves might be prudent for the Dolphins for the long term, but it sends a terrible message to a locker room. Naming Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting quarterback suggests they’re trying to win, after they traded a second-round pick to see if former first-rounder Josh Rosen can play. Now, Rosen might be fortunate if he doesn’t have to.