Dolphins get down to 53-player limit

The Dolphins have reached the 53-player roster limit, announcing their moves Saturday.

They placed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley on the physically unable to perform list.

Miami released receiver Brice Butler, defensive end Tank Carradine and cornerback Tyler Patmon.

The Dolphins reached an injury settlement with tight end Dwayne Allen, and waived linebacker Quentin Poling with an injury designation.

They also waived center Tony Adams, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, cornerback Jalen Davis, linebacker Nick Deluca, offensive guard Michael Dunn, long snapper Wesley Farnsworth, running back Kenneth Farrow, receiver Isaiah Ford, center/guard Kyle Fuller, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, defensive end Tyrone Holmes, receiver Reece Horn, receiver Trenton Irwin, offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, defensive tackle Joey Mbu, cornerback Torry McTyer, offensive guard/tackle Aaron Monteiro, cornerback Nik Needham, defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto, receiver T.J. Rahming, cornerback David Rivers, quarterback Jake Ruddock, safety Maurice Smith, linebacker Terrance Smith, defensive tackle Cory Thomas and linebacker Tre Watson.