Dolphins get two first-round picks and a second-round pick from Texans

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
The trade that sent Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston was an enormous one.

The Texans are sending two first-round picks and a second-round pick to Miami to acquire Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, according to NFL Network. The Dolphins are also getting a couple of Texans players, special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julien Davenport. The Dolphins also send a fourth-rounder to Houston in the deal.

That’s a massive haul, one that eclipses what the Bears gave up last year to acquire Khalil Mack.

It’s also a haul that indicates Texans coach Bill O’Brien, who has taken over the personnel department, is desperate to win now and isn’t the least bit worried about the future. O’Brien is likely betting his job on the Texans making the playoffs this season.

As for the Dolphins, they’re now as well-positioned for draft capital going forward as any team in the league. Especially now that they’re the overwhelming favorites to earn the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

  4. It will definately be the next guy’s problem after he is fired. This is why you don’t give a coach who is about to get fired complete personnel control. He isn’t worried about the future.

    I would love to be a fly in the Dolphins locker room. Even in tanking mode Flores could be gone after one year.

  7. Phins doing what Raiders did last year. start loading up on picks and get rid of players that are worth alot now because you aint winning now.

  8. Going to have to use a first and a second on a tackle and wr now anyway only thing this does is make their draft position higher and Houston’s lower

  9. You gotta question O’Brien’s moves. Wouldn’t it have just been better to pay Duane Brown last year and save the draft choices? Plus the minor compensation for Clowney.

  15. This some BS… I’ve followed this team for decades through all the horrible play and front office moves. This is the worst team in the league in and off the field. You are banking on your draft choices to be good, and all past indicators tells us you will miss on all of them or at least on the ones that count. I can no longer in support such a horrible franchise. Let’s go PATRIOTS!!!!!

  16. teknision1200 says:
    August 31, 2019 at 5:45 pm
    If you are a Dolfan please expect a long season and have patience the rebuild is in full effect. I see why Fitzpatrick is starting now.
    _____________________________________________

    Exactly! i fully approve of full on tank modes!

  17. Please Tua go to Dolphins LOL he is so overrated its insane. Weak armed lefty. LOL

    These mock draft media guys just pump up these overrated QBs for CFB ratings. Tua 3rd rounder at best. Career backup.

    Just gave up a 2nd for Rosen so that was a waste then they’ll just draft another Charles Harris, or Minkah Fitzpatrick LOL

    Miami is horrible

    Jets taking over the divsion. DARNOLD ERA!

  21. Whoever said Tunsil is overrated is crazy and does not watch him play or read what opposing DL say about him. He is the best young LT in the game period!!!
    Not sure what Miami is doing here but they will be lucky to even score points

  22. Wow, he got almost nothing for Clowney then gave up a king’s ransom for Tunsil. And people are complaining about Spielman giving up a fifth-rounder for a kicker.

  28. As a Texans fan I’m more than stunned. Two 1st rounders is a future killer for the organization and it smacks of desperation. Ugh, now they have turn all these new pieces into a cohesive unit and do it on the fly. No easy task for anyone…

  29. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    August 31, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    Wow, he got almost nothing for Clowney then gave up a king’s ransom for Tunsil. And people are complaining about Spielman giving up a fifth-rounder for a kicker.
    ________________________________________________

    well, it’s only a stupid trade if you CUT Tunsil and Stihls after 0 games! ZERO!

  31. Now if they could trade Clowney to the Seahawks or Eagles for a 1st rd pick and something. Now that would be even better.

  32. I hate giving up Tunsil but at that price how can you say no? Stills is basically a throw in

  37. Let’s not forget that Miami is projected to have 140m in free agency next year. That and finally getting a franchise QB along with basically a double draft sets Miami up very nicely for the future. The 2020’s are going to be Miami’s decade. Go Phins!!

  38. Really, since Miami doesn’t have a decent QB they might as well load up on future draft picks. At best they were going to go 6-10 this year but now they’ll go 3-13 and get another #1 draft pick.

  39. The Texans, along with everyone else, witnessed a broken man in Andrew Luck. That is the direction that Watson was headed before this trade. It seems like a massive overpay, but the Dolphins are now going to have to replace Tunsil which is easier said than done.

  43. The Dolphins secured a kings ransom here, i would trade fitz or make sure Rosen starts, if he succeeds you have a good young QB if he’s crap you get the top 5 pick

  47. As a Texans fan, I am excited about these trades and hope we have a great year, then, I’m moving to Miami to root for my new team!

