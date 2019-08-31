Dolphins keep Kiko Alonso, for now

Getty Images

Unpack the smedium game jerseys, at least for now.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso has made the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster. Of course, this doesn’t mean he’ll be with the team in eight days, when they begin ther regular season against the Ravens.

Alonso has asked to be traded, but the Dolphins have yet to find a partner. They apparently will keep trying; if they cut him, he could make a beeline for the Jets and a reunion with coach Adam Gase, who coached Alonso for three years in Miami.

Alonso has a base salary of $6.485 million in 2019.