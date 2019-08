Getty Images

Josh McCown‘s gain is Clayton Thorson‘s loss.

With the veteran installed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz, and with Nate Sudfeld still on the roster, the Eagles needed to cut other quarterbacks. Gone is rookie Clayton Thorson.

Thorson, a fifth-round pick from Northwestern, will hit the waiver wire. If he clears waiver, he’ll be eligible to join the team’s practice squad.