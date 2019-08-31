Eagles release Stefan Wisniewski, waive Boston Scott

Getty Images

The Eagles have announced the final wave of moves they made to get to the 53-man limit and most of the prominent names were reported ahead of the official word.

Running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood will hit the waiver wire. Boston Scott will join them, which means Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement make up the initial backfield in Philly.

The team also confirmed that fifth-round quarterback Clayton Thorson has been placed on waivers.

They announced the release of veteran offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski and that cornerback Jalen Mills has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Mills will be ineligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the season.

The Eagles also waived tight end Alex Ellis, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, guard Sua Opeta, tight end Joshua Perkins, tackle Brett Toth and wide receiver Greg Ward.