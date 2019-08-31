Eagles waive Josh Adams

Getty Images

Josh Adams led the Eagles in rushing in 2018, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be their leader this year.

The Eagles acquired Jordan Howard and Milers Sanders this offseason to push Adams down the depth chart. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they’ve now pushed him off the depth chart altogether.

Adams’s work last season could lead to some interest as teams make waiver claims in the wake of Saturday’s cuts. One spot that could be worth watching is the Jets as their General Manager Joe Douglas worked for the Eagles last season and they’re reportedly interested in running back depth.

The Eagles also waived Donnel Pumphrey on Friday, which leaves — for now, anyway — Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement and Boston Scott on the depth chart behind Howard and Sanders.