Eagles waive Wendell Smallwood

The Eagles didn’t have room on their roster for all the running backs they had in their meeting room.

They waived Donnel Pumphrey on Friday and let Josh Adams go Saturday morning. Now, the Eagles also have waived Wendell Smallwood, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Eagles made Smallwood a fifth-round draft choice in 2016. He played 37 games with 12 starts in his three seasons in Philadelphia.

Smallwood has 115 touches for 594 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

The Eagles acquired Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders this offseason. They also have Darren Sproles, Corey Clement and Boston Scott on the depth chart.