Falcons bringing back Matt Bryant

When you make a mistake, the best course of action is to recognize it, and fix it as quickly as possible.

The Falcons announced they were bringing back their long-time kicker, signing Matt Bryant Saturday.

The Falcons released the steady veteran in the spring, calling it “a difficult decision but one that was necessary.”

Apparently it wasn’t.

Bryant only missed one field goal for the Falcons last season. They guys they tried to replace him with (Giorgio Tavecchio, Blair Walsh) did not engender that kind of confidence, so they brought back the 44-year-old.