Giants cut Kyle Lauletta

When the Giants drafted quarterback Kyle Lauletta last year, there was talk he might one day be the replacement for Eli Manning. Now he’s on the way out, having never completed a pass as a Giant.

Lauletta has been waived as part of the Giants’ final roster cuts, according to NFL Network.

Although the Giants liked Lauletta’s potential last year, the writing was on the wall when they drafted Daniel Jones sixth overall this year. Manning is the starter, Jones is the heir apparent, and Lauletta is done.

Lauletta played only very briefly as a rookie last year, going 0-for-5 passing. He did show some promise in the preseason, however, and he’ll hope that some team is willing to give him another shot.