Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney is back on the bus, Gus.

Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reports that Clowney has re-hired agent Bus Cook. Clowney recently fired Cook due to dissatisfaction with the overall handling of his first foray into the world of the franchise tag.

Rumors that Clowney had rehired Cook were percolating in recent days. NFLPA records do no show that the move has become official.

It’s unknown whether Cook or anyone else helped facilitate the trade that will send Clowney to Seattle. Either way, he can’t sign a multi-year contract until after the season.