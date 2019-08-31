Jaguars announce their roster moves, including Terrelle Pryor to IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced all their moves to get to 53 players.

That included putting receiver Terrelle Pryor on injured reserve. A previous report had the Jaguars cutting Pryor.

The Jaguars cut OL Ka’John Armstrong, WR Tyre Brady, TE Donnie Ernsberger, CB Tae Hayes, WR Quadree Henderson, RB Elijah Hood, DL Mike Hughes, DL Lyndon Johnson, TE Charles Jones, WR Raphael Leonard, WR Tre McBride, QB Alex McGough, CB Quenton Meeks, TE Carson Meier, S Joshua Moon, CB Picasso Nelson, S C.J. Reavis, CB Saivion Smith, OL Bunchy Stallings, LB Connor Strachan, DL Kalani Vakameilalo, WR Michael Walker, CB Brandon Watson, DL Andrew Williams and TE Ethan Wolf.

Jacksonville waived/injured OL Donnell Greene, RB Devante Mays, OL KC McDermott and OL Leonard Wester. They will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if they clear waivers.

The Jaguars placed offensive lineman Ben Ijalana on injured reserve.

They placed linebacker Jake Ryan on the non-football injury list. Ryan is eligible to come off the reserve/non-football injury list as early as Oct. 14.