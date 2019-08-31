Jaguars give Myles Jack four-year contract extension

Getty Images

The Jaguars aren’t just cutting payroll today.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars are extending linebacker Myles Jack, handing him a new four-year deal worth $57 million deal, which includes $33 million in guarantees.

It’s a top deal at his position, as he trails only Bobby Wagner and C.J. Mosley among inside linebackers.

The 2016 second-round pick has blossomed in the middle of a talented defense, and will now be part of their long-term future.

They haven’t been able to do a deal with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, after he held out of the start of camp.