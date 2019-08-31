Jeffery Simmons to NFI as Titans get to 53 players

Getty Images

Titans first-round pick Jeffery Simmons isn’t expected to play this season and he definitely won’t be playing for the opening part of the season.

The Titans placed Simmons on the reserve/non-football injury list, which means that he won’t be eligible to play for the first six weeks of the season. Simmons tore his ACL while working out ahead of the draft.

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor also won’t be playing for the Titans this year. He’s been traded to the Browns.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan should be back this season, but he won’t play the first four weeks and officially went on the suspended list as the Titans made their way to 53 players on Saturday.

In addition to those moves, the Titans announced that they have waived or released offensive linemen Hroniss Grasu and Austin Pasztor; tight end Ryan Hewitt; defensive backs Kenneth Durden, D'Andre Payne, JoJo Tillery, Michael Jordan, Kareem Orr and LaDarius Wiley; defensive linemen Chris Nelson, Braxton Hoyett, Frank Herron and Amani Bledsoe; linebackers Derick Roberson, Ukeme Eligwe, Quart'e Sapp, LaTroy Lewis and Eric Cotton; offensive linemen A.T. Hall, Aaron Stinnie, Corey Levin and Tyler Marz; punter Austin Barnard; quarterback Logan Woodside; running backs Akeem Hunt, Jeremy McNichols and Alex Barnes; tight end Parker Hesse; and wide receivers DeAngelo Yancey, Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Papi White, Cody Hollister and Tanner McEvoy.