Jerick McKinnon will land on season-ending injured reserve, again

Getty Images

Fifty-two weeks to the day since 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury that ended his first season with the team, a report has emerged that he’ll land on season-ending injured reserve for the second straight year, due to that same injury.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the 49ers will place McKinnon on injured reserve again, and that he won’t be back later this year.

McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million deal as a free agent in 2018, after a solid initial four years in Minnesota. He has earned $15.4 million without ever taking a snap in a regular-season game, and he has another $2.6 million guaranteed for injury.