Jerry Jones keeps jabbing Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can’t directly make his case to running back Ezekiel Elliott for accepting the offer that currently is on the table, Jones has been taking his arguments to the media.

On Friday, Jones dusted off his “you don’t need the rushing champion to win a Super Bowl” and took it to the next level.

“We’ve had [Elliott] going on three or four years and haven’t won it yet,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “So we got to figure out that obviously he’s not the ingredient that will win it. You’ve got to think like that.”

Under that logic, the Cowboys currently don’t need any of their players. After all, they haven’t won a Super Bowl in 24 years.

In May, COO Stephen Jones called Elliott “the straw that stirs out drink.” But that happened months before Elliott launched a holdout that caught the Cowboys by surprise. Now, they’re doing and saying whatever they have to do to get him to accept their offer and report for duty.

But if that “Zeke who?” crack fell flat with Elliott, Jerry’s latest gem won’t be any better received. And if Jerry keeps it up, maybe Elliott will indeed skip the whole season, in order to see whether they can win more than four or five games without him.