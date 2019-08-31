Jets keep two quarterbacks on final 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Jets officially have 53 players on the roster. They got there with a total of 38 moves.

Here they are.

They waived quarterbacks Luke Falk and Davis Webb, waived running backs Valentime Holmes and Elijah McGuire, waived receivers Quincy Adeboyejo, Deontay Burnett, Charone Peake, Jeff Smith, and Tim White, released receiver Deonte Thompson, released tight end Eric Tomlinson, waived offensive linemen Calvin Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Ben Braden, Wyatt Miller, Jordan Morgan, Eric Smith, and Jon Toth, waived defensive linemen Justin Alexandre, Trevon Sanders, and MyQuon Stout, released linebacker Stephone Anthony, waived linebackers James Burgess, Jamey Mosey, Jachai Polite, and Anthony Wint, waived cornerbacks Alex Brown, Kyron Brown, Tevaughn Campbell, and Mark Myers, released cornerback Marcus Cooper, placed cornerback Austin Bless on the reserve/non-football injury list, waived safeties Godwin Igwebuike and Derrick Kindred, and waived punter Matt Darr.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland and tight end Chris Herndon land on the reserve/suspended list, and cornerback Parry Nickerson was traded to the Seahawks.

The decision to waive Luke Falk and Davis Webb leaves the Jets with two quarterbacks: Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian.