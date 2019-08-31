Jets looking at kickers, including Cody Parkey

Getty Images

The Jets are looking at options at kicker, and they’re checking out the guy who have made the Bears a twitchy mess.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are working out kickers Saturday, including former Bears kicker Cody Parkey and former Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo.

The struggles of Taylor Bertolet after the retirement of Chandler Catanzaro has them looking at options. Bertolet missed three field goals in the preseason, so it’s not unreasonable that they’re thinking about an upgrade.

Parkey’s been unemployed since his double-doink miss for the Bears in the playoffs, but he’s kicked well in the past. In fact, when he played for Jets coach Adam Gase in Miami, he was 21-of-23 on field goals.