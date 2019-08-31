Jets trade Parry Nickerson to Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have made another trade for a defensive player.

It’s not going to knock the Jadeveon Clowney deal off the headlines, however.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Jets have traded cornerback Parry Nickerson to the Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick in 2018 and is the latest player acquired by former Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan to be thrown overboard by new G.M. Joe Douglas. That group includes 2019 third-round pick Jachai Polite, who was cut in a move that leaves the Jets with nothing to show for a second day draft pick.

Nickerson had 21 tackles in 16 games during his rookie season.