Josh Doctson cut as Washington gets down to 53

Three years after he was their first-round draft pick, Josh Doctson is out in Washington.

The team announced that Doctson, a wide receiver who struggled with injuries and never made much of an impact, was cut today.

In addition to Doctson, players released were CB Adonis Alexander, LB Andrew Ankrah, DL Ryan Bee, LB B.J. Blunt, DL Jonathan Bonner, WR Jehu Chesson, DL Khairi Clark, LB Marquis Flowers, G Jerald Foster, T Blake Hance, CB Deion Harris, TE J.P. Holtz, LB Gary Johnson, G Zac Kerin, WR Darvin Kidsy Jr., CB Ashton Lampkin, DL Austin Maloata, QB Jalan McClendon, S JoJo McIntosh, TE Donald Parham Jr., T Timon Parris, RB Samaje Perine, WR Brian Quick, S Jeremy Reaves, RB Craig Reynolds, T Corey Robinson, WR Cam Sims, LB Marcus Smith II, G Hugh Thornton, CB D.J. White, DL JoJo Wicker and LB Darrell Williams.

Tight end Matt Flanagan was placed on injured reserve.