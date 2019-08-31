Keelan Doss doesn’t make the roster in Oakland

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Hard Knocks surely will devote plenty of time to the question of whether receiver Keelan Doss makes the team in Oakland. Spoiler alert: He doesn’t.

Doss, an Alameda, California native and favorite (but not favorite enough) of coach Jon Gruden, was among the players who exited the roster as the team reduced to 53 players.

Waived by the Raiders were receiver Marcell Ateman, defensive end Quinton Bell, running back James Butler, linebacker Jason Cabina, linebacker Te'Von Coney, guard Lester Cotton Sr., linebacker Koa Farmer, receiver Rico Gafford, receiver Keon Hatcher, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland, cornerback Dylan Mabin, tackle Justin Murray, cornerback Nick Nelson, receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El, tackle Tyler Roemer, and defensive tackle Anthony Rush.

Released were fullback Keith Smith, defensive end Ethan Westbrooks, and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

Tight end Paul Butler has been waived/injured, defensive tackle Justin Ellis was placed on IR, and guard Richie Incognito and cornerback Nevin Lawson were placed on the reserve/suspended list.

As expected, the Raiders kept both Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman to serve as the backups to starting quarterback Derek Carr.