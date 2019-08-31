Keelan Doss, Keith Smith out in Oakland

Getty Images

The Raiders cut a couple of well-known players on their offense, with wide receiver Keelan Doss and fullback Keith Smith getting the axe.

An undrafted rookie, Doss played very well in the preseason, well enough that some thought he had earned a roster spot. But the Raiders appear to want a more veteran receiving corps, and so he got cut. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him back on the practice squad, if he clears waivers.

Doss got plenty of play on Hard Knocks this season, and he’ll surely be featured in next week’s season finale as well.

Smith played in all 16 games last year, but this year the Raiders have apparently decided there’s not room for him on the 53-man roster.