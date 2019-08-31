Kiko Alonso cleans out locker in advance of expected release

Getty Images

Kiko Alonso apparently won’t be part of the rebuilding effort in Miami.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that Alonso already has cleaned out his locker (apparently including various smedium game jerseys) in anticipation of being released on Saturday.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2013 and a standout as a rookie in Buffalo, Alonso was traded to the Eagles for running back LeSean McCoy. One year later, Alonso was traded to the Dolphins.

Once released, Alonso could land with the Jets, who could use the help at linebacker. New Jets coach Adam Gase spent three years with Alonso in Miami.

Alonso was due to make $6.485 million in salary this year with the Dolphins.