NFL places Bills LB Tyrel Dodson on Commissioner-Exempt list

Getty Images

Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson was arrested for domestic violence in May. The NFL took no action against him during the balance of the offseason program, during training camp, or the preseason.

With the 53-man roster now set and the regular season only eight days away, the NFL has ensured that Season No. 100 will not include any unfortunate references to Dodson’s legal entanglement.

Dodson has been placed on the Commissioner-Exempt list as part of the move to 53 players. The news came not with an announcement or a report but simply with the placement of Dodson’s name at the bottom of the list of transactions made by the Bills to get to 53.

It’s the equivalent of a paid suspension, and he’ll remain there until the pending legal case is resolved and the league investigates and imposes punishment, if any.