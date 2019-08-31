Nick Bosa will practice on Monday

AP

The 49ers hope to have defensive end Nick Bosa in the lineup against the Buccaneers in Week One and he’ll take a step toward making that happen on Monday.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said Bosa will practice as he works his way back from the ankle injury that’s sidelined him for most of the summer. The first-round pick’s status for the first Sunday of the regular season will be determined from there.

“He’ll be ready for practice on Monday. . . . At his position, you play against big bodies and have to be able to turn,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “He’ll be able to practice Monday and see where it goes from there.”

Lynch also said there’s “a strong possibility” that cornerback Jason Verrett will be able to play against Tampa. Verrett has also been dealing with an ankle injury.