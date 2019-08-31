Panthers get to 53, release Bryan Cox Jr.

Getty Images

The Panthers became the first team in the league to announce their full list of cuts, beating the deadline by nearly three hours.

Among the 13 moves they announced Saturday include defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., who was cited for speeding and marijuana possession on the way home from training camp.

That’s not why they released him (or at least not the only reason), but it couldn’t have helped a player on the fringe as they transitioned to a hybrid 3-4 defense.

The Panthers also waived the following players: Wide receiver Terry Godwin, linebacker Jared Norris, safety Cole Luke, guard Rishard Cook, safety Corrion Ballard, cornerback Josh Thornton, safety Quin Blanding, tight end Temarrick Hemingway, defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson, linebacker Sione Teuhema, and wide reciever DeAndrew White. They also waived/injured tight end Marcus Baugh.