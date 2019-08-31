Patriots cut Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

Veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas has hit another career setback.

Thomas has been released by the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After spending the offseason rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon, Thomas appeared in the fourth preseason game and played well for the Patriots, which appeared to give him a good chance to make the roster. But the Patriots apparently feel confident with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Philip Dorsett and first-round rookie N'Keal Harry, which makes Thomas expendable.

Now Thomas becomes a free agent and hopes some team has a need for a veteran receiver who’s trying to get his career back on track.