Patriots release Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

Tom Brady has a new backup quarterback.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the Patriots will release Brian Hoyer on Saturday. That leaves fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterback on the roster behind Brady.

The move does not come as a great surprise. It was always unlikely that the Patriots would cut Stidham this summer and his play during the exhibition season made it all the more unlikely that they’d expose the rookie to the waiver wire.

Hoyer has served two stints with the Patriots as Brady’s backup and has started games for the Browns, Texans, 49ers, Bears and Cardinals over the course of his career. That kind of experience will likely draw interest from teams that aren’t sold on their current backup options. Given the fact that they’ve kicked the tires on players like Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler and Matt Cassel, the Colts come to mind as one potential suitor.