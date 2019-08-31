Patriots waive Braxton Berrios

Getty Images

The New England receiving corps is shaping up, and one promising prospect is shipping out.

The Patriots are waiving receiver Braxton Berrios, according to ESPN.

Berrios, a sixth-round pick in 2018 who landed on injured reserve as a rookie, had been a candidate to have a role as a slot receiver, and he showed up early at training camp to enhance his chances of making the team. But with Julian Edelman healthy and with Josh Gordon back, the spaces on the roster were scarce.

Other names on the roster at the receiver position include rookie first-rounder N'Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, and newcomer Demaryius Thomas. With the guys on the bottom of the depth chart expected to play special teams (receiver-in-name-only Matthew Slater will most likely be one of them), it could be that Dorsett and Thomas are in competition for one roster spot.