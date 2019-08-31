QBs Mike White and Taryn Christion, RBs Mike Weber and Jordan Chunn cut in Dallas

Getty Images

One of the first reported Cowboys cuts on Friday was running back Darius Jackson and the team continued paring down their backfield on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has waived Jordan Chunn and seventh-round pick Mike Weber. The moves leave the Cowboys with Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris as the only running backs who have been with the team this summer.

As you’ve likely heard, Ezekiel Elliott has been holding out this summer. There was a report on Saturday that he and the team are getting closer to agreement on a new deal, so an optimistic view of the cuts to the running back group would be that Elliott will be back soon.

The team is also down to two quarterbacks. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that quarterbacks Mike White and Taryn Christion have been waived. Cooper Rush is now the only backup to Dak Prescott.