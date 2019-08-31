Rams get down to 53 players

Getty Images

The Rams announced 18 roster moves on Friday and they announced 19 more on Saturday to get down to the 53-man limit.

Linebacker Dakota Allen is among the players that have been placed on waivers. Allen was a seventh-round pick this year and is the only member of the team’s 2019 draft class that failed to make it through the initial cut to 53 players this year.

They also waived defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who had two regular season sacks and a sack in the Super Bowl last year.

Tackle Chandler Brewer, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, running back Justin Davis, defensive back Donte Deayon, defensive end Landis Durham, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, running back John Kelly, guard Jeremiah Kolone, defensive back Steven Parker, defensive back Kevin Peterson and quarterback John Wolford were also waived.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman, linebacker Josh Carraway, defensive back Dominique Hatfield and linebacker Trevon Young were waived/injured and linebacker Micah Kizer was placed on injured reserve.

The final move involved putting offensive lineman Aaron Neary on the suspended list.