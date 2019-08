Ravens’ roster moves leave them looking young

Getty Images

The Ravens announced their roster moves Saturday to get to the 53-player roster limit, leaving them with 22 players who are either rookies or entering their second year.

They waived outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye, offensive tackle Marcus Applefield, cornerback Terrell Bonds, cornerback Maurice Canady, inside linebacker E.J. Ejiya, running back Tyler Ervin, fullback Christopher Ezeala, defensive tackle Willie Henry Jr., tight end Cole Herdman, defensive back Bennett Jackson, receiver Sean Modster, inside linebacker Donald Payne, offensive guard R.J. Prince, tight end Charles Scarff, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, running back De'Lance Turner, receiver Antoine Wesley and defensive tackle Gerald Willis.

They reached an injury settlement with cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, and waived/injured kicker Cameron Nizialek.

The Ravens released safety Brynden Trawick.

They placed offensive lineman Randin Crecelius, running back Kenneth Dixon, inside linebacker Alvin Jones, defensive back Fish Smithson and cornerback Tavon Young on injured reserve.